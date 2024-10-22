Festival shines light on culture up north

ATTRACTING 45,000 visitors across its 10-day First Nations multi-arts program, the second edition of Shine on Gimuy First Nations festival has ended with the lights illuminating the giant sculptural installations lining Cairns Esplanade turned off.

Shine on Gimuy, led by artistic director Rhoda Roberts AO and guided by a dedicated committee of cultural guides, delivered a refreshing and immersive line-up of illuminated art sculptures, music performances, cultural dance, comedy, conversations and a Blak Market in a celebration of First Nations peoples…