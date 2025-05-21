Fight to protect island homes

TISHIKO King remembers looking out into the ocean as a child, sitting with her grandfather on the steps of their home on Thursday Island in the Torres Strait.

“He used to share that if you look after the ocean, the ocean will return you home,” the Kulkalaig woman said.

A new documentary released online this week, Sea Country – Malu Lag, follows Ms King’s journey from Australia to the United Nations Climate Change council in Dubai, fighting for the ocean and island home she loves.

You can read about Tishiko’s journey in the current edition of the Koori Mail.