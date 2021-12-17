Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt has released the final report into an #IndigenousVoice to Parliament.

Mr Wyatt, pictured with Indigenous Voice senior advisory group co-chair Professor Tom Calma, right, and member Fred Chaney, centre, said that extensive co-design process involved more than 9,400 people, communities and organisations.

“It is important that we build on this success and continue to co-design the implementation of this proposal, to ensure this will be a voice owned by Indigenous Australians,” he said.

The final report of the co-design process outlines an Indigenous Voice made up of two parts that work together: Local and Regional Voices along with a National Voice.

Read the full report https://voice.niaa.gov.au/final-report