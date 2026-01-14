Finding something that we can all celebrate as a nation

By TODD JIGARRU CONDIE

On the eve of Australia Day, Curtin University Associate Professor Samantha Owen says there is growing interest in how Australia remembers war and conflict, and how those traditions are evolving to reflect a broader, more inclusive understanding of Australia’s national story.

“National days of commemoration can be powerful moments of reflection, but they also raise important questions about whose experiences are remembered and celebrated.

“Remembrance traditions have long focused on military service and sacrifice, but they can also exclude or marginalise other perspectives,” Associate Professor Owen said.