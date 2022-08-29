For the first time, First Nations youth netball teams took part in a top-level schools tournament – the Vicki Wilson Championships in Brisbane this month.

The Deadly Choices’ First Nations senior and junior girl’s teams received wildcard entries to compete against Queensland’s strongest school-based teams and be crowned state champions.

“I grew up around netball,” Destiny Murphy, 14, said.

“Mum and my sister played netball, I was just always there and then mum put me in NetSetGo, and ever since I have loved it.

“It’s just fun and you can make new friends, but then there’s that competitor side that I love too.”

Destiny plays goal-keeper and goal-defence.

The cup team (seniors) ended up 12th out of 24 schools in their division and the Shield team (juniors) landed 15th out of 24 in their division.

“We were hoping for top 16 for both teams and we got there,” Deadly Choices co-ordinator Brendan Cook said…