WHEN six First Nations musicians took out top awards at the ARIA music awards this year, it made 2022 a year not to be forgotten.

Our very own Yolŋu rapper, Baker Boy, triumphantly dominated the awards, with five wins at the prestigious annual Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) event.

Baker Boy (aka Danzal James Baker) won best solo artist, as well as album of the year award for his 2021 release Gela – which features contributions from the late Uncle Jack Charles.

The same album also won best album cover art, best mixed album and best hip hop/rap release.

Baker Boy spoke in Yolŋu language during his acceptance speech for album of the year, and said “I wanted to show those kids back in community that they can succeed”.