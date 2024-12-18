First Voice urges meaningful change

A LEADER of Australia’s first state-based Indigenous Voice to Parliament has delivered a historic address, urging the “once in a lifetime opportunity” be seized to achieve meaningful change for First Nations people.

Speaking to a joint sitting of South Australia’s houses of parliament and the members elected to the act’s body, Voice presiding officer Leeroy Bilney noted there had never been an elected member of parliament whose origin story begins in the storylines of First Nations people of SA.

“In this place … stories are triaged into material for committees for…