Fishers file class action

NSW South Coast Aboriginal fishers have filed a class action in the Federal Court against the state of NSW.

The class action is about their right to practise cultural fishing without fear of prosecution.

It will likely take three to four years for the case to go to trial.

In 2009 the NSW government passed the Fisheries Management Amendment Act 2009.

It exempted Aboriginal cultural fishing from the catch limits that apply to recreational and commercial fishers.

Section 21AA of that Act made a special provision for Aboriginal cultural fishing and protected cultural fishers from compliance actions under the Fisheries Management…