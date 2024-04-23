Fit again, Kyah dares to believe in fairytale

KYAH Simon believes A- League Women underdogs Central Coast can go all the way, and that her body can help them get there.

Simon played a full 120 minutes in the Mariners’ gutsy elimination-final win over Melbourne Victory which sets up a two-legged semi-final with Sydney FC.

Simon, 32, was contentiously picked for last year’s Matildas’ World Cup squad, despite having not played since tearing an ACL in October 2022.

Multiple setbacks meant she never appeared in her home tournament, then missed a large chunk of the Mariners’ season.

“That’s the most minutes I’ve played since…