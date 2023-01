THE remote town of Fitzroy Crossing and the tiny Indigenous community of Noonkanbah were devastated after the river last week reached a record peak of 15.81 metres.

The rain cleared on Saturday, making it once again safe to open the Fitzroy Crossing airport.

More than 100 residents have already been evacuated from the Kimberley but more may be relocated this week as flooding continues in the towns of Looma and Willare.