Former ATSIC boss jailed

AN Indigenous community says a six-year prison term for a “morally reprehensible” leader who stole almost $1 million proves their voices have finally been heard.

Geoff Clark, pictured, was sentenced last Friday in the Victorian County Court to six years and two months behind bars for the “carefully calculated” offending.

The 72-year-old will be eligible for parole after serving three years and nine months in jail.

Members of the Framlingham community, from Victoria’s far west, said the sentence was a “long time coming” and showed…