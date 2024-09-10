Golden Girl Reid goes back-to-back

AMANDA Reid has overcome a difficult preparation to successfully defend her Paralympic Games title with a commanding performance in the C1- 3 500m time trial at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, south-west of Paris.

In Tokyo, the proud Wemba Wemba and Guring-gai woman became the first Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander woman to win a cycling medal at the Paralympic Games.

Now, she has gone back-to-back to add a second gold to her collection.

Reid said her fourth Paralympic Games had been one to remember.

“It’s just been an experience and a half…