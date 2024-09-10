Edition 834 ON SALE TODAY!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• NOONGAR culture on display in Croatia: Showcasing Western Australian and Noongar culture on a global stage, The Phil Walleystack Indigenous Arts Foundation has just returned from a global gig in Croatia as part of the 3rd International Folklore Festival Split. In a performance titled ‘Kaya Croatia’, it was the first time Australia has been represented at the festival and the first time Noongar culture has been promoted in Croatia.

• STOLEN wages win: Minnie McDonald says a $202 million stolen wages settlement in the Northern Territory is “about all the people who were working everywhere and never got paid”. As lead applicant in the NT case, Ms McDonald remembers working on outback stations from a young age where she and others survived on ‘bush tucker and a bit of bread’.

PLUS – Lion-hearted Noongar boxer goes the distance, page 50.

In SPORT:

• AMANDA REID has overcome a difficult preparation to successfully defend her Paralympic Games title with a commanding performance in the C1- 3 500m time trial at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, south-west of Paris.

• ONE of rugby league’s biggest names has confirmed his availability for Aboriginal sport’s main event that gets underway in less than a month. Latrell Mitchell last week announced he will pull together a team to represent his people, and birthplace, Taree, at the 52nd NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival.