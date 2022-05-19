The Indigenous-Aboriginal Party of Australia is running for the first time in the Federal Election.

Uncle Owen Whyman, a Paakindji and Malyangapa man from Wilcannia, started the grassroots political party as an alternative to the main parties.

“We want to be voice for the people,” Uncle Owen said.

“While other political parties appear to be sympathetic to Indigenous concerns, not much ever changes.”

The party is running candidates for the Senate and in the electorates of Parkes, Page and Robertson.

“We know getting our people into all the parliaments is a crucial step,” Uncle Owen said.