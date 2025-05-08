Guilty verdicts at Indigenous teen’s murder trial

TWO of the four people accused of murdering Indigenous teenager Cassius Turvey have been found guilty after a mammoth 12-week trial.



Two men have been found guilty of murdering Cassius Turvey, an Indigenous teenager who was chased into bushland and bashed with a metal pole. Another man was convicted of manslaughter, and a woman was acquitted over the attack on Cassius Turvey in Perth’s eastern suburbs on October 13, 2022.

The 15-year-old Noongar Yamatji boy died in hospital 10 days later from complications related to severe internal head injuries, causing outrage across the nation.

In front of a packed courtroom on Thursday, Jack Steven James Brearley, 24, and Brodie Lee Palmer, 29, were convicted of murder by a jury after three days of deliberations. Mitchell Colin Forth, 27, who was also on trial in the West Australian Supreme Court for Cassius’ murder, was convicted of manslaughter. Aleesha Louise Gilmore, 23, was acquitted by the jury of eight men and four women. – AAP