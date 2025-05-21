Hip-hop and hope

TOP End rap sensation J-Milla has endeared himself to school children and families in the western desert, creating songs and mixing beats, while also providing positive messaging around the importance of attending school.

J-Milla was the lead attraction at a recent school engagement program at Papunya, west of Alice Springs, delivered by Ngurratjuta Wankawilurratja/ Alturla Rinya Aboriginal Corporation (NWWAR).

“Coming out here, sharing my stories with music and connecting with the kids on music theory and therapy and how I record music, the smiles on their faces is why I do what I do,” J-Milla said.