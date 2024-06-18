Hockey 1, 2, 3 for Williams trio

A TRIO of talented hockey-playing sisters will take on the best in the country at next month’s national championships on the Gold Coast.

Twins Shaniqua Williams and Shelera Williams and sister Martina Williams have won selection for New South Wales at Hockey Australia’s Under-18s National Championships.

The deadly trio come from a long line of hockey players in their family, who are from Grafton, in northern NSW.

In what was a record-making feat, a few years ago, the girls joined their mum, Leanne Williams, and older sisters Pamela and Trista (goalkeeper), on the pitch to play for the Bailey’s club in a D-grade match in the Grafton Hockey Association.

The youngsters weren’t just making up the numbers. In the game, Martina nabbed two goals against Sailors Allure Derma…