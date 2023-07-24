A PERTH hospital has denied neglecting a one-year-old Indigenous girl who died in its care, amid claims staff were racist and lied to the child’s family.

The girl, whose family asked for her to be referred to as Kailee, was admitted to Perth Children’s Hospital for treatment early last week.

She died soon after in the Emergency Department as staff tried to resuscitate her.

The girl’s mother, Charmain Blurton, on Tuesday claimed medical staff lied to her about her daughter’s condition after she rushed her to the hospital for help.

“They’re saying all sorts of bulls**t, they don’t even know what it is,” she told reporters during a press conference outside the hospital when asked what her daughter was diagnosed with.

“It’s hard, they should know what the f**k it is. This is a baby, man, not a life to play with.

“They just basically neglected my daughter … because my daughter was killed in this hospital without being cared for.”

Ms Blurton and her supporters also claimed the hospital was racist towards the family, amid claims the system was failing Indigenous Australians.

“They won’t even look at us black people properly,” she said.

“We’re just devastated our girl wasn’t looked after properly.”

The hospital has disputed the allegations, saying staff declared a “code blue” and provided emergency resuscitation…