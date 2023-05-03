WIRADJURI man and actor Luke Carroll will appear in a new play At What Cost?

You most likely have seen Luke Carroll’s face on the long-running children’s show Play School playing with Big Ted and Jemima.

Carroll has been acting since the tender age of nine. His first appearance was in the Flying Doctors as Ernie Dingo’s younger brother.

Carroll said Dingo soon became a mentor to him. When they returned to Sydney from shooting the popular soap opera, the pair soon bonded over their shared love of sports.

“Ernie would come and pick me up from the city and we both have a love of sport, in particular basketball,” he said.

“We would go down to Chinatown, have a feed and just talk.

“Over that meal he told me a lot about the industry, mainly about keeping my head on my shoulders and to not get a big head, and to keep my ego in check.”

While Dingo was his main mentor within the Australian television and film industry, off the screen his late mum was his main supporter.

“My mother was a big inspiration…