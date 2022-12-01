BILLIONAIRE miner Clive Palmer has been dealt a massive blow in his bid to develop the largest coal mine in Queensland.

The Land Court of Queensland has recommended the Queensland Government refuse permission for a coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

The decision was made on environmental, human and cultural rights grounds.

All five First Nations witnesses – Lala Gutchen, Florence Gutchen, Kapua Gutchen, Jiritju Fourmile and Harold Ludwick – were at the court with their families last Friday to hear the judgement after two years of hard work in the matter of Waratah Coal Pty Ltd v Youth Verdict Ltd & Ors.

The case was the first time the Queensland Human Rights Act was used to object to a fossil-fuel project, and the first time in Australia that First Nations human and cultural rights were used to object to a…