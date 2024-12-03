Click to View Our Current Job and General Web Ads

Hundreds of delegates attend the 2024 National Reconciliation Action Plan Conference

MORE than 850 delegates attended the 2024 National Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) Conference in Meanjin-Brisbane this month, hearing from a diverse line-up of local, national and international speakers and experts across the two-day event.

Hosted by Reconciliation Australia and held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on November 6-7, the conference aimed to ‘galvanise the power’ of the 3000+ organisations with RAPs from all around Australia during this historic phase in Australia’s reconciliation journey.

With this year’s theme, Now More Than…