NORTHERN Territory Cricket has confirmed the 2023 edition of the Imparja Cup will proceed, with the action to take place from February 19-24, 2023, in Mparntwe Alice Springs.

The 2023 event will celebrate 30 years of the Imparja Cup as it brings together Indigenous cricketers from around the territory to celebrate cricket, Country and culture.

The format of the 2023 tournament will follow that of recent years, with Northern Territory teams able to nominate for the following divisions: Major Centres Division (T20 format); Men’s Community Division (Super 8s format); and Women’s Community Division (Super 8s format).

The Schools Cup also returns in 2023 with schools from around the Red Centre encouraged to register their interest in participating and a Community Cricket (Level 1) coaching accreditation course will also be held during the week long…