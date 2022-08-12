More than 200 people gathered under the stars at the Deckchair Cinema on Larrakia (Darwin) Country to witness the prestigious National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA) last week.

Showcasing excellence across six categories, the 2022 NIFA awards ceremony provided an exciting platform to celebrate the innovation, diversity and ethical practices of First Nations people working in fashion and textiles, while contributing to the capacity building of the sector.

Six Indigenous creatives were honoured and recognised for their outstanding contribution to the fashion industry in each of the award categories.

Hosted by Rachael Hocking, the ceremony also featured Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Chanston Paech who addressed the massive crowd.

Mr Paech told the Koori Mail that the awards ceremony demonstrates the sheer talent, creativity, and BLAK excellence within Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

“I think tonight’s award winners are a clear demonstration of trailblazers,” Mr Paech said.

“By getting behind and backing the fashion industry, will only see it move onward and upward…