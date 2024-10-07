Indigenous students take on the First Nations Snowsports Program

INDIGENOUS students from the NSW south-east had their first experience of sport and snow at the First Nations Snowsports Program at Jindabyne last week.

The program, held earlier this month, saw the students learning the ropes on how to ski or snowboard at Perisher Ski Resort.

Afterwards, the youngsters took part in the inaugural Indigenous Snowsports event at the National Interschools Snowsports competition.

Participants were based at Jindabyne Sport and Recreation Centre where they also took part in cultural activities and learnt…