‘THREE times a charm’, they say, and if that is true, football-lovers across New South Wales will be hoping that that holds up as plans for the biggest event on the Koori calendar step up a gear.

The South Coast Black Cockatoos event committee, the host club after winning it in 2019, have recently announced a “It’s On” campaign for the 50th anniversary of the NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival, the most anticipated event in Koori rugby league, to be played during this year’s October long-weekend, its traditional timeslot.

Rugby Park at the Bomaderry Sports Complex on the NSW south coast has been locked in for the Knockout from Friday, September 30-Monday, October 3.

Registrations are now open for all teams…