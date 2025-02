RISING young star Jariel Martin-Savage and experienced forward Samara Luta are the latest signings by the Cairns-based Northern Pride for their debut year in the BMD Statewide ladies rugby league premiership.

Both proud First Nations women.

Samara is of Moa (St Pauls) and Mer descent whilst Jariel has Rennell Island (Mauar) bloodlines on her father’s side…