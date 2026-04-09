Protecting Jerrinja cultural heritage from development 

By Marion Williams

Jerrinja Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) has lodged applications with the federal government. It is trying to protect Aboriginal heritage on sites at West Culburra and East Crescent that are slated for housing developments on Jerrinja Country on the NSW South Coast.

At the West Culburra site, property developer Sealark Pty Ltd plans to create a new suburb on 68 hectares of freehold land close to Culburra township. It would clear some 47 hectares of largely undisturbed bushland for 244 medium-density residential lots, 13 industrial lots, several public parks and open space areas, and a town centre with 45 integrated housing lots and two medium-density residential lots for 96 dwellings, plus associated roads, stormwater, sewer, water and other infrastructure.

At risk is the Jerrinja people’s cultural landscape which is rich in ecological and archaeological evidence of long occupation. The landscape’s ecosystems, species, landforms and geology are of profound significance for the Jerrinja People.