Keegan hooks a million-dollar barramundi

A 19-YEAR-OLD man from Katherine in the Northern Territory has snagged the catch of a lifetime, reeling in a tagged barramundi worth $1 million in Australia’s richest fishing competition.

Keegan Payne was fishing in the Northern Territory’s Katherine River with one of his sisters and a friend when he hooked the fish on Sunday morning.

The teen was blown away when told he had won the massive prize.

“This is crazy for us. We’re a big family, there’s eight of us, this is more money than we could ever ask for,” Mr Payne said.

“I can buy what I want, maybe help Dad…