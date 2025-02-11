Kids take virtual dive into the ocean

NAROOMA’s Koori kids were wide-eyed with wonder during a virtual interactive dive that taught them about the beauty and richness of Sea Country and the importance of looking after it.

An underwater drone revealed the tapestry of marine environments in the clear waters of Wagonga Inlet in five day-long workshops in late January.

Cat Leach of Catfish Creative designed the program so that she could facilitate ocean-inspired art with 9 to 19-year-olds, particularly Aboriginal kids.

The diver and ocean-lover collaborated with traditional custodian Wally Stewart, local Aboriginal artists Brock…