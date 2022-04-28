The big white building sitting on the bank of the Wilsons River in Lismore has been home to the Koori Mail since 2002.

After a major flood on February 28, the Koori Mail was unable to print for the first time in its 30 year history.

General manager Naomi Moran said not publishing for the first time in 30 years was a difficult decision to make.

“We are all affected by this,” Naomi said.

“Our local Bundjalung communities have become our priority for now, they have all been affected by the devastating impacts of this flood.

“We are extremely concerned for their welfare and have been working hard to support them in their hour of need,” she said.

“We are down but we are not out.”

The Koori Mail lost everything during the first major flood in February, including precious archives, documents, artworks, files and personal possessions…