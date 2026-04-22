A lizard known to Wiimpatja Aboriginal Owners as Kungaka “the Hidden One” has been formally described as a new species, acknowledged in research published today in Zootaxa. With fewer than 20 individuals of the species known to exist, the Kungaka is also now one of Australia’s most threatened reptiles.

Through a partnership with Wiimpatja Aboriginal Owners and the NSW National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS), scientists from the Australian Museum Research Institute (AMRI), have confirmed the Kungaka (Liopholis mutawintji) is a distinct species found only in Mutawintji National Park, north-east of Broken Hill, in NSW.

Minister for the environment, the Hon. Penny Sharpe MLC, said the discovery of the Kungaka in the rugged gorges of Mutawintji National Park is an exciting moment and a powerful reminder of how much there is still to protect.

“Our conservation efforts are helping identify at-risk species to ensure we act quickly to secure their future,” Ms Sharpe said.

Curator, amphibian and reptile conservation biology at the Australian Museum and UNSW Sydney, Dr Jodi Rowley, said the findings emphasised the value of close collaboration between First Nations custodians, scientific institutions and government departments.

“With potentially fewer than 20 individuals remaining, the Kungaka stands on the brink of extinction. Their survival depends on sustained, long-term collaborative partnerships, and continued monitoring and evaluation. Working with our colleagues, Wiimpatja Aboriginal Owners and NSW government has delivered the important first step in its continued existence,” Dr Rowley said.