WHEN Larrakia rider Lalwa May (16) heads to France this year to compete in the world club showjumping championships, she’ll be making history as the first Aboriginal rider to represent Australia in the international competition.

She’s one of four passionate riders who have been chosen for the national showjumping team, in the prestigious Generali Open de France competition on July 25 to 27.

Lalwa has come a long way since she was nine years old and her late grandmother gifted her a pony for Christmas.

“l took a lesson at a riding school and when grandma found out I was interested, she was going to breed a horse for me from her mare,” Lalwa said.

“But when she went to a stud in WA looking for a stallion, she saw Charlotte and bought her straight away instead.

“Charlotte’s grandfather won the Melbourne Cup and her father was a champion showjumper…