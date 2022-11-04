NOONGAR leaders in Western Australia have condemned the “cowardly, racist” killing of Perth teenager Cassius Turvey.

Cassius, a 15-year-old Noongar Yamatji boy, was allegedly bashed with a metal pole while walking home from school with friends near Perth earlier this month.

He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital on Sunday, October 23.

Vigils have been happening around the country since his death.

Jack Steven James Brearley, 21, has been charged with his murder and is due to face a Perth court next month.

On Friday, West Australian police revealed Brearley had also been charged with bashing one of Cassius’s friends, who had been on crutches.

It’s alleged Brearley struck the 13-year-old boy across the face with a metal pole, believed to be a shopping trolley handle, before stealing his crutches and his cap.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and stealing.

Brearley remains in custody and is due to face Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on November 9.

Detectives are now examining allegations racial slurs were made towards Cassius.

“It may be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Police Commissioner Col Blanch said.