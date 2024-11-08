Lidia Thorpe disrupts parliamentary reception to confront King

INDIGENOUS senator Lidia Thorpe disrupted a parliamentary reception for King Charles and Queen Camilla by telling the monarch he is not her king.

“You are not our king. You are not sovereign. You are not our king. You are not sovereign,” she called.

“You committed genocide against our people. Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us – our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people.

“You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want treaty.”

King Charles spoke quietly with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as they sat on the…