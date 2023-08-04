THE unique Beyond the Bars live prison radio show aired once again during NAIDOC Week this July.

Run by a team of volunteers from 3CR community radio in Naarm (Melbourne), Beyond the Bars gives inmates in prisons across Victoria the opportunity to broadcast live-to- air.

Featuring music, discussion, rap and shout outs to family, the program began in 2002 and each year it features songs, stories, opinions and poems from the men and women inside, while also connecting them with culture and community.

Robbie Thorpe, a presenter on 3CR and one of the volunteers with Beyond the Bars, told the Koori Mail the program is “an opportunity for mob inside to have a little shout out to their families and connect in a small way. There’s a lot of restrictions in jails as you can imagine.”

The series broadcasts every day during NAIDOC Week from a different prison. Yet along with the live-to-air – which can also be streamed online anytime – volunteers also work with inmates during the weeks leading up to the broadcast for training and…