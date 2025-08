AT an age when many footballers have long since hung up their boots, Bronwyn Davey is still lacing hers up and playing the game she has loved for as long as she can remember.

Earlier this year, the women’s football pioneer notched an incredible career milestone, reaching 250 combined games across the AFLW, SANFLW, NTFL and SAAFL.

For Davey, reaching 250 games is less about the number and more about …