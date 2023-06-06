FOOTY legend Michael Long has called on Indigenous groups across Australia to unite in voting ‘yes’ to a Voice to Parliament as he prepares to walk 650km to Canberra.

The AFL great will lend his support to the ‘yes’ vote by making the gruelling trip in coming months – almost two decades since he first set out on a historic walk from Melbourne to Canberra.

A longtime activist for Indigenous people, Long, 53, made headlines in 2004 when he led a protest march calling for a meeting with then prime minister John Howard.

“Two decades ago, I walked to ask the prime minister a simple question: Where was the love for my people?” Mr Long told the crowd at Melbourne’s MCG recently.

“Today, I urge all Australians to show their love for Aboriginal people by lacing up their shoes and joining us.”

In an emotional speech, Mr Long called on Indigenous groups across Australia…