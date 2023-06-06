Click to View Our Current Job and General Web Ads

Long calls for unity in Voice vote

FOOTY legend Michael Long has called on Indigenous groups across Australia to unite in voting ‘yes’ to a Voice to Parliament as he prepares to walk 650km to Canberra. 

The AFL great will lend his support to the ‘yes’ vote by making the gruelling trip in coming months – almost two decades since he first set out on a historic walk from Melbourne to Canberra. 

A longtime activist for Indigenous people, Long, 53, made headlines in 2004 when he led a protest march calling for a meeting with then prime minister John Howard. 

“Two decades ago, I walked to ask the prime minister a simple question: Where was the love for my people?” Mr Long told the crowd at Melbourne’s MCG recently. 

“Today, I urge all Australians to show their love for Aboriginal people by lacing up their shoes and joining us.” 

In an emotional speech, Mr Long called on Indigenous groups across Australia… 