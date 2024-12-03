Lucia flies high with circus skills

LUCIA Richardson is literally flying high with the seventeen-year-old Amangu dancer from the Yamatji nation aiming to make a name for herself in the international circus world.

Currently a full-time student at Australia’s national youth circus, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, Lucia draws on her First Nations cultural identity and stories to build and enrich her circus performances.

She will be among the students performing in Live and Famous, making its debut at The Famous Spiegel tent in Sydney’s Carriageworks as part of their Summer Program…