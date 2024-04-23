Major international series ahead for national teams

BASKETBALL fans will have much to look forward to in July with a major international series featuring Australia’s top teams against China and Japan at John Cain Arena.

Dubbed Ballin ’24, over four nights from 2-5 July, the Boomers, Rollers, Gliders and 3×3 Gangurrus men’s and women’s teams will come together for a massive series in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

A stack of domestic and international talent is locked in for the series.

The Boomers and Opals will battle Team China offering a prime opportunity for audiences to see Australia’s best players on home soil.

Australia’s 3×3 Gangurrus, the current FIBA Asia Cup Champions, and featuring Ally Wilson and WIll Hickey, will play against the might of Team China.

Australia’ s wheelchair stars will face Japan, with the Gliders and Rollers…