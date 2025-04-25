Mamma’s ok with her baby growing up to be a Cowboy

RISING young Palm Island rugby league star Assariah Lenoy-Sam is hoping to be the third player from his Aboriginal community to make the top Cowboys NRL squad. Assariah is in the second year of a Cowboys Young Guns scholarship and played a pre-season trial with the NQ Cowboys team in Cairns during February.

Aged just 20, Assariah looks well on the way to achieving that aim of making the full-time squad after starring this season for the Townsville Blackhawks in the Queensland Cup competition.