Marathon Mob

KEEP on running. That’s been the theme with every runner who’s come through the Indigenous Marathon Project program that Australian marathon legend, Rob de Castella, started.

Since 2010, 156 graduates have graduated, improving their health, inspiring their communities and going on to complete the New York Marathon and other running events in Australia and across the world.

Most recently former IMP runners Hayley Pymont, Peter Miller-Koncz, Nadine Hunt and TJ Cora completed the London Marathon.