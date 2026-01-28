Maritime Strikers

By Todd Jigarru Condie

Islanders commemorate the men and women who not only held Australia’s first organised Indigenous strike in 1936 but also helped foster regional unity.

An event 90 years ago that helped spark the development of a regional island identity in the Torres Strait has been recently commemorated on Thursday Island. TSI communities, leaders and dignatories came together to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the historic 1936 Torres Strait Islander Maritime Strike, a defining moment of collective resistance that reshaped governance, labour rights, and self-determination in the region.