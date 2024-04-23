Matty gets motivated to take on the push-up challenge for mental health

WARNING: Readers are advised this story mentions themes of suicide and self-harm.

REGISTRATIONS are now open for The Push-Up Challenge, Australia’s largest mental health and fitness event.

From June 5-28, participants will take on 3,249 push-ups across 24 days, putting the spotlight on the tragic number of lives lost to suicide in Australia in 2022.

Media star, Indigenous & LGBTIQA+ advocate and Health & Wellness Influencer Matty Mills, a proud Kamilaroi man, is taking part in this year’s challenge.

He said the challenge is a great way to get fit, connect with your community, and learn about mental health – all while honouring lives tragically lost to suicide.

“When you look at the amount of people…