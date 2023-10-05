TWO Aboriginal women were honoured for their outstanding contribution to their work in mental health at the 2023 Australian Mental Health Prize at the University of NSW (UNSW) in Sydney last week.

Presented by the Hon. Emma McBride MP, Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, four winners were announced in the categories of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, professional leadership, lived experience, and community hero for their promotion of mental health and treatment of mental illness.

Megan Krakouer, a proud Menang woman of the Noongar Nation from Fremantle in Western Australia, took home the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander category prize, while Professor Maree Toombs, a proud Euahlayi and Kooma woman from Coogee in NSW, was awarded with the professional leadership…