Million $ question still remains unanswered

By Allan Clarke

This year will mark 23 years since Bigambul grandmother, Theresa Binge, was brutally murdered near Goondiwindi, NSW. Her family are calling for anyone with information to come forward. This is the first report in a series examining cold cases by award-winning journalist Allan Clarke.

In the heart of Bigambul country in far northern inland NSW, Boomi Road slices through flat unfurling farms and scrubby bushland, it’s isolated and quiet, save for the occasional rumbling truck.

In July 2003, Derrick Craigie and Dwayne Whiteman were driving their Ute along Boomi Road, looking for someone. They had joined the search for missing Bigambul woman Theresa Binge, who’d been missing for over a week.

A stormwater culvert under a small bridge catches their eye and they make their way through long grass and muddy ground. They peer into the culvert, two large dark and dank rectangular tunnels, and their blood runs cold.