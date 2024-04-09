Mitchell secures fourth title

LEILANI MITCHELL is living the dream on and off the court after having secured her fourth WNBL championship.

The mother of two is one of three mothers in the Southside Flyers team – joining the great Lauren Jackson, and Carley Ernst – which secured the 2023-24 WNBL championship after defeating Perth Lynx 115-81 to win the three-game series 2-1.

Mitchell proved her quality in the series, scoring 14 points with three triples in game three to win her fourth title.

This also is the franchise’s fifth championship, and second since the rebrand from the Dandenong Rangers.

The Flyers were led by the legendary Jackson who may have been the headline act but the Flyers could very well lay claim to being the most decorated WNBL championship…