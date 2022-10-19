FOR 19 years, young Indigenous women from the Kimberley region have had an opportunity to “shine on stage” and become future leaders in their community through the Kimberley Girl program, and eventually through its sister events in the Pilbara and Goldfields regions.

After two long years of interruptions, COVID mandates and cancellations, the community was once again buzzing with the excitement of what has become a signature event for the region.

But the program is now confronting another hurdle with uncertain funding and support from governments threatening its future.