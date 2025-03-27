Moonbird film premieres in France

Palawa journalist Jillian Mundy has delivered stories about the tradition of muttonbirding on Lutriwita to Koori Mail readers for years. In this edition, Jillian reports on Moonbird, a world premiering six-part drama that has muttonbirding at it’s heart. Mundy speaks with the series writers, Palawa men and muttonbirders, Nathan Maynard and Adam Thompson about sharing cultural practice through story: “instead of having it on screen in a documentary we created a drama to inrtroduce some of the complexity of muttonbirding,” Thompson told her.