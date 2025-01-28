More forest arrests

RUTH Langford/Tipruthanna who was arrested in the Eastern Tiers Forest Reserve last week protesting the logging of native forests says the real criminals are those allowing the destruction to continue.

Hers was the latest in string of arrests in forestry coupes around Lutruwita/Tasmania, as more people answer Palawa Elder Uncle Jim Everett puralia meenamatta’s call to end native forestry logging and reinstall Palawa law in Country.

Langford, a Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung woman, who was born and raised in Lutruwita, says she has a cultural responsibility to…