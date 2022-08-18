Mulga Bore Hardrock (MBHR) from Central Australia who were the cover story of edition 779 of Koori Mail are jetting off to meet their idols – KISS – AND open their Gold Coast concert next month!!!

The teenage family band fronted by 17-year-old Alvin Manfong play KISS covers, don KISS style face paint and rock KISS style moves.

The glam/hard rock super group are (obviously) MBHR’s greatest musical influence.

The Koori Mail told how earlier this year MBHR won NT Battle of the School Bands and wrote to KISS in the hope of meeting on the Australian leg of their End of the Road World Tour, which kicks off this weekend in Melbourne.

In Alice Springs the edition sold out quicker than kangaroo tails in the community store.

Luckily there are still tickets available for the Gold Coast concert on 10 September!

Follow the link to learn more about MBHR: https://vimeo.com/736780373